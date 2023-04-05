In 2022, in networks, they denounced the extortion of a tenant of La Merced, in Venustiano Carranza. There was a video and the response of the CDMX Police. But here we are, once again, telling you another case of extortion, now in an ice cream parlor in this same mayor’s office.

This case has been sounding good on social networks, because a couple of videos are circulating that show the moment in which two subjects extort one of the workers of an ice cream parlor from La Michoacán.

Photo: @MichoacanaO

They extort and burn down an ice cream parlor in CDMX

One of the complaints published on networks detailed that this extortion took place in the Calle Mecánicos 47, where the ice cream parlor has been selling its products for a long time to the residents of the Morelos neighborhood.

There, on the afternoon of March 30, two individuals came to spray thinner and extort money from the vendor in La Michoacana and then set the counter on fire.

Photo: @MichoacanaO

In his attempt to put out the fire, the man ended up being hit by the flames, while the 2 men fled the ice cream parlor on a motorcycle.

“It’s not worth doing this”

And before the bitter thread of this publication, the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office responded with a brief message. You know, the first direct message approach to follow up on the complaint.

Although, for now, there is no official public information on the response of the SSC (Mexico City Security Secretariat) or the Prosecutor’s Office on what will happen with this case and how they will attend to the staff of this location in La Michoacana —as usually happens With these cases, just one of them happened in July 2022 in La Merced, where the Police responded with a preventive operation.

Foto: @FiscaliaCDMX

here we leave the publication together with the couple of videos that we mentioned:

It may interest you