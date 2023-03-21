They find a murdered girl in an agricultural field in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- The body of a girl, between 2 and 4 years old, was found with traces of violence half buried in an agricultural drain in the Municipality of Guasave, in Sinaloa, according to local reports.

It was reported that it was around 8:40 a.m. (Pacific Time) that the body of the minor, presumably indigenous and so far unidentified, was located wearing jean pants, a brown sweater, and pink tennis shoes on a channel located in the union by Juan Jose Rios.

Likewise, that the body of the minor was found with a puncture wound in the abdomen and with broken legs.

It was alerted that this drain connects the Primero de Mayo town with Calle 12 and 100.

Emergency authorities went to this northwestern area of ​​Sinaloa to carry out expert work.

Morenista Governor, Rubén Rocha, expressed his condemnation of the crime this Tuesday.

“I express my dismay at the discovery of the little girl deprived of life in Juan José Ríos. The @FiscaliaSinaloa is already investigating the facts to find those responsible and bring them to justice so that they pay for this execrable crime,” he wrote.

So far, no detainees have been reported and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) assured that in the next few hours it will issue official information on the case.

Union registers health problems in children

This union of Juan José Ríos is inhabited by agricultural workers, who have suffered the death of at least three children in recent weeks, but in unsanitary situations.

Only last week, the death of three children was detected and another seven had to be hospitalized due to poor hygiene conditions in the homes.

The Ministry of Health assured that work is being carried out to avoid further effects on the health of minors and other residents in the region.

“Apparently they are not regulated areas, we are working on it, we are calling an extraordinary session with some organizations to be able to address the issue and improve these conditions, the children are being cared for, there are delicate children within them, especially because there were children that they had not eaten for three days, so we are addressing the issue and yesterday we evaluated twelve cuartearías, it is estimated that there are around twenty, today they are going to continue supervising and well evaluating the children,” said Cuitláhuac González, State Secretary of Health.