Wholesale prices accelerated in February and climbed 7% | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 18:23 p.m.

The wholesale price index rose 7% during February, accumulating an increase of 14% in the first two months of the year, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

In this way, in the last twelve months wholesale prices registered an increase of 104.3%.

In this way, the INDEC concluded with the dissemination of the price indices that began last week with the retail segment, which in February marked a 6.6% rise, which determined a rise of 13.1% in the first two-month period. and 102.5% in the last twelve months.

The agency also reported on Monday that the cost of construction increased 5.6% in February, 12.1% in the two-month period and 101.8% compared to the same month in 2022.

The 7% rise in wholesale prices in February was driven by an 8.8% rise in Primary Products, 6.2% in Manufactured Products; 8.2% in Imports and 10.8% in Electric Power.

On the side of Primary Products, increases of 10.3% stood out in Agricultural Products; 16.7% in Fishing; 7.4% in Non-metallic Minerals and 6.1% in Crude Oil and Gas.

Among Manufactured Products, notable increases were 8.1% in Food and Beverages, 5.5% in Textiles; 8.8% in leather goods, leather goods and footwear; 5.1% in Refined Petroleum; and 6.4% in Chemicals.