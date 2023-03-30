They found 20,000 ecstasy pills and 4 kilos of cocaine in a bus that left Misiones | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 30, 2023 | 6:15 p.m.

A bus coming from Misiones to the City of Buenos Aires was stopped at Paso de los Libres by Gendarmerie control personnel. When searching the warehouse they found an extremely heavy suitcase. The surprise came when they opened it: they found more than 20,000 ecstasy pills and just over 4 kilos of cocaine. After seizing the drug, a woman was arrested.

The procedure was carried out during the early hours of this Wednesday, in a road control on national route No. 14 at the height of Tapebicuá, where a bus was stopped by Gendarmerie personnel. The bus had left from Puerto Iguazú and was destined for the Retiro Terminal (in Buenos Aires).

Personnel from the “Paso de Los Libres” Road Section, dependent on Squad 7 “Cabo Misael Pereyra”, were in charge of registering the long-distance bus.

During the search of the bus hold, the gendarmes were alerted by the excessive weight of a suitcase. After identifying the owner, they proceeded to open the suitcase and there they found the valuable shipment of drugs, which was completed with a handbag brought by the woman.

Before witnesses, the gendarmes proceeded to open both bags. There, 28 transparent wrappers with tablets and two large bags with a granulated substance were found.

For security reasons and with prior authorization from the Federal Court of Paso de Los Libres, the troops carried out the transfer of the procedure to the seat of the Unit. There, members of Criminalistics and Forensic Studies carried out the Narcotest field tests, which confirmed that there were 20,655 ecstasy pills and 4 kilos 032 grams of cocaine, detailed official sources of the Force.

The intervening magistrate ordered the seizure of all the drugs, the cell phone of the detained woman and other elements of interest to the case.