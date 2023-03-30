Expo Guadalajara reaches historical figures of economic benefit

Guadalajara, Jal. The meetings industry in the metropolitan area not only recovered from the slump that it took as a result of the pandemic, but in 2022, Expo Guadalajara it registered “historic figures” by reaching an economic spill of 25,800 million pesos.

The president of the fairgrounds, Federico Carlos Díaz, commented to The Economist that the study on the economic impact of Expo Guadalajara corresponding to 2022, prepared by Tec de Monterrey, exceeded expectations for both events and income.

We had projected 17,000 million pesos; we had projected 400 events and closed the year with 628 events”, explained the businessman.

The Expo president attributed the growth in the number of events, not only to the recovery of those that did not take place during the pandemic, but also to the fact that the exhibition center diversified its services.

Diversification

He explained that among the new products offered by the venue, a greater versatility stands out for organizing events from a very young age with just ten people, for different sectors and communities.

“For example, a board meeting of a company or the presentation of a new product, and very few people know that and do not take advantage of it,” shared its president, referring to the fact that Expo Guadalajara received 200 of these events last year.

Additionally, the Forum Expo Installed outside the enclosure, it has become a space specialized in bazaars and, at the moment, there are 11 of these signed for this 2023.

watershed

According to Federico Carlos Díaz, Expo Guadalajara -which celebrated 36 years of its foundation last February- has been a watershed for the city, and the main generator of meeting tourism in the metropolitan area.

“It is what the city has become; many people want to come to an exhibition and go out to experience the city, go to a concert, to a football match. Throughout 36 years, he changed the tourist vocation of Gudalajara ”.

He added that an offer of 30,000 hotel rooms in the metropolis could not have been developed if there were not a fairground like Expo Guadalajara, which only has more than 7,000 rooms for lodging in its surroundings.

“All of Puebla has 8,000 rooms and we have them here around the corner,” he stressed.

kg