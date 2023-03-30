Details: Charges are filed against Donald Trump

A grand jury in New York has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump, The New York Times reports.

The newspaper’s information is based on four sources with access to the case. The indictment is expected to be announced sometime in the coming days.

The information is confirmed by Trump’s lawyer for the AP news agency. But neither the prosecutor nor the indictment jury has yet made a statement.

“Never happened before”

Stephanie Clifford says she received money in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

A jury led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has now voted to indict the former president.

– That a former president is prosecuted has never before happened in American history. In that way, this prosecution is unique. At the same time, the Americans have heard about these hush payments for many years now, and it is hardly something that will surprise very many, says SVT’s USA correspondent Fouad Youcefi.

The ex-president denies

Donald Trump himself denies having an affair with Clifford.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has testified that bribes were paid to both Stephanie Clifford and another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump.