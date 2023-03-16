Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA president

under the 73rd. FIFA congress the Italian-Swiss Gianni Infantino He was re-elected as president of the highest body in world soccer until 2027. The leader has been in office since 2016.

According to telam, Infantino He was re-elected without opposition and by acclamation as had happened in 2019 by the delegates of the 211 national federations of the organization, among which was the president of the AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.

In turn, the Italian-Swiss could remain at the helm of world football until 2031, since his first three-year term, which he took over when Joseph Blatter was suspended due to corruption, it is considered incomplete.

Now, the main works for the next few years are underway, beginning with the passage of the world male from 32 to 48 teams from the 2026 edition, organized by USA, Canada y Mexicodecided in 2017 and whose format was set last Tuesday.