They found the body of a missing missionary floating in the river on the Brazilian side | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 31, 2023 | 10:53 a.m.

The lifeless body of a young missionary who had been reported missing in San Javier was found this Friday morning on the Brazilian banks of the Uruguay River, near Porto Xavier. The young man had fallen into the water when he was sailing along with five other people in the waters of Uruguay, on a journey that went from the Argentine shore to the Brazilian shore.

The body of the 31-year-old man was found around 8 this Friday by firefighters from the Porto Xavier Military Police, who had begun a search at the site after a request arrived from the Argentine shore, according to the news site. Radio Missioneira. According to the Military Fire Department, the victim fell into the water along with five other people when they were crossing the watercourse from the shore of San Javier to that of Porto Xavier, and the boat began to sink. The other people were rescued alive.