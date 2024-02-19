They investigate drug smuggling using a drone in a Virginia prison

WELCH.- Eleven people have been arrested in an investigation into illegal drugs apparently smuggled through drones in a federal prison in Virginia Occidental, according to police versions.

Another man who was under investigation and fled was later found dead, authorities said.

McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said his office received a request for help from Welch Correctional Institution in November due to increased drone activity in the area.

Drone smuggling

In December, the police began receiving multiple tips about drone deliveries.

Muncy said in a statement Friday that the arrests were made between mid-December and early February. Charges include introduction or attempted introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful use of a drone, terrorist acts and conspiracy.

Muncy did not say what drugs were allegedly brought into the prison, or whether those arrested were inmates.

A Louisville, Kentucky, man who was wanted in the investigation fled on foot when police searched for him on February 9. Members of the police department found him dead on February 15. The statement does not say where he was found, and his body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

One of those arrested is a minor, Muncy said. Aside from that, two suspects were accused of assaulting a police officer and fleeing on foot. Another suspect in the case was charged with being a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Most of the suspects were confined Monday at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden. Court records do not say whether they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

