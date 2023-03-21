They investigate scam with odometer of used cars for sale in agencies of La Plata

The opening of an in-depth investigation into the possibility of adulteration of the number of kilometers traveled by vehicles that are marketed in the category of used it is already a reality. In a rare criminal complaint, the buyer of a high-end pickup truck discovered that the agency where you bought the vehicle had lowered the number of kilometers on the odometer, popularly known as “odometer”.

The cause is in its initial stage, for this reason and in order not to hinder the investigation that can mark a break in the activity of buying and selling used cars, the identities and trade names will be kept confidential for now.

“Some time ago I bought a truck that had previously been acquired by a lawyer. When I commented on the situation, its previous owner told me ‘I bought it with 140,000 kilometers and sold it with 180,000.’ the odometer, because they sold it to me again with 140,000”, said the complainant in contact with 0221.com.ar.

Noticing this situation, the buyer of the 2014 model truck no longer used the vehicle, drew up a record through a notary public and filed the corresponding criminal complaint that is processed in the Functional Instruction Unit 5 of La Plata.

“I have already been accepted as an injured individual and I am represented by a lawyer. What happened to me is a scam whose technical name is simulated quality,” said the complainant in dialogue with this medium.

The complaint points to a used car dealership. At the moment, the complainant is in the middle of the evidence production stage, he even had an expertise performed on his vehicle.

This investigation comes to put white on black one of the fears that users have when buying a used vehicle, which aims to determine if the quality offered by the seller is really what that good has.

Buying a zero kilometer car is increasingly difficult in Argentina. Prices do not stop rising, units are missing and there are waiting lists. For all this, many end up opting for a second-hand car, but this option often generates all kinds of headaches.

The traditional car dealership scam aims to take money for vehicles that are never delivered. With this new complaint in progress, a new paradigm is opened in the La Plata Justice that points to the quality of the vehicles offered for sale.