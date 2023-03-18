They link to the process for the homicide of a detainee in Guachochi

Víctor BC, 34, who was presented this morning before Judge Alba Gámez for the hearing to take place against him, was linked to proceedings for the crime of attempted simple homicide, allegedly committed in the municipality of Guachochi under criminal case 287/2023. The hearing lasted for almost 8 hours.

The arrest of the defendant was carried out on Friday of last week after a confrontation in the mountain municipality with agents of the Ministry of Public Security, which left one of the agents injured, who is a command of the corporation. One of the criminal group’s civilians was left dead as a result of the confrontation.

The agent who represented the Public Ministry indicated that they had the evidence collected at the scene of the exchange of shots between a criminal group and the officers who accused the defendant. For its part, the defense pointed out that the evidence was not solid and that its defendant could not be held responsible.