They pay up to $1,750 in Florida, what can you buy?

MIAMI.-Like every month, the coupons SNAP is paid this February until the 28th in the state of Floridawhere it is planned that the families of few resources but more than eight members receive the benefit of up to $1,750, which allows them to buy basic foodstuffs amid the rising cost of living.
SNAP, whose acronym stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federal plan designed to support the acquisition of food by people in economic difficulties, but which is administered by each state and, consequently, can change and set requirements and delivery dates for the products. coupons to beneficiaries.
In Florida, the SNAP amounts that are being paid since February 1 depend on the size of the household, so that from one person to large families receive the benefit proportionally.
SNAP coupons, an amount for each family
Thus, a family of 8 members receives 1,750 dollars, and if it has an additional member, the amount of the benefit is the same as that received by a single person, that is, 291 dollars.
*For 2 members: $535
*From 3: 766 dollars
*Of 4 members: 973 dollars
*5 members: $1,155
*From 6 members: $1,386
*From 7 members: $1,532
Beforehand, potential beneficiaries must meet eligibility requirements to apply for the benefit, such as being a US citizen or being a “qualified” non-US citizen, legal presence and having lived in the US for at least five years, among others.
What you can buy with the EBT card
The amounts of the coupons depend not only on the number of beneficiaries but also on the prices of certain foods that in Florida, as in any other state, ensure that they have the necessary nutrients to promote a balanced diet.
The benefit is delivered to people through the EBT card with which they must make purchases anywhere that accepts coupons or CalFresh.
In accordance with the regulations of the Food and Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), beneficiaries can purchase:
*Fruits and vegetables
*Meat, poultry and fish
*Dairy products
*Breads and cereals
*Foods such as snacks and non-alcoholic drinks
*Seeds and plants, which produce food for the home
The rules specify thatWith the EBT card you cannot purchase any type of alcoholic beverage, tobacco, vitamins, medicines or supplements, hot foods or cleaning products and hygiene items.
When is SNAP collected?
It is important to remember that in Florida SNAP benefits are deposited into EBT cards from February 1 to February 28 before 6:00 pm, according to digits 9 t 8 of your Florida case number.
You can find your case number on the benefits approval letter sent to you by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).
The schedule set for payments in February according to the case number is:
- 00-03: February 1
- 04-06: February 2
- 07-10: February 3
- 11-13: February 4
- 14-17: February 5
- 18-20: February 6
- 21-24: February 7
- 25-27: February 8
- 28-31: February 9
- 32-34: February 10
- 35-38: February 11
- 39-41: February 12
- 42-45: February 13
- 46-48: February 14
- 49-53: February 15
- 54-57: February 16
- 58-60: February 17
- 61-64: February 18
- 65-67: February 19
- 68-71: February 20
- 72-74: February 21
- 75-78: February 22
- 79-81: February 23
- 82-85: February 24
- 86-88: February 25
- 89-92: February 26
- 93-95: February 27
- 96-99: February 28
Source: With information from us.as.com,nutrition.gov, Diario Las Americas editorial staff