They pay up to $1,750 in Florida, what can you buy?

MIAMI. -Like every month, the coupons SNAP is paid this February until the 28th in the state of Florida where it is planned that the families of few resources but more than eight members receive the benefit of up to $1,750, which allows them to buy basic foodstuffs amid the rising cost of living.

SNAP, whose acronym stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federal plan designed to support the acquisition of food by people in economic difficulties, but which is administered by each state and, consequently, can change and set requirements and delivery dates for the products. coupons to beneficiaries.

In Florida, the SNAP amounts that are being paid since February 1 depend on the size of the household, so that from one person to large families receive the benefit proportionally.

SNAP coupons, an amount for each family

Thus, a family of 8 members receives 1,750 dollars, and if it has an additional member, the amount of the benefit is the same as that received by a single person, that is, 291 dollars.

*For 2 members: $535

*From 3: 766 dollars

*Of 4 members: 973 dollars

*5 members: $1,155

*From 6 members: $1,386

*From 7 members: $1,532

Beforehand, potential beneficiaries must meet eligibility requirements to apply for the benefit, such as being a US citizen or being a “qualified” non-US citizen, legal presence and having lived in the US for at least five years, among others.

What you can buy with the EBT card

The amounts of the coupons depend not only on the number of beneficiaries but also on the prices of certain foods that in Florida, as in any other state, ensure that they have the necessary nutrients to promote a balanced diet.

The benefit is delivered to people through the EBT card with which they must make purchases anywhere that accepts coupons or CalFresh.

snap-coupons-afp.jpg Poster of a business that receives SNAP coupons to redeem for food AFP

In accordance with the regulations of the Food and Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), beneficiaries can purchase:

*Fruits and vegetables

*Meat, poultry and fish

*Dairy products

*Breads and cereals

*Foods such as snacks and non-alcoholic drinks

*Seeds and plants, which produce food for the home

The rules specify thatWith the EBT card you cannot purchase any type of alcoholic beverage, tobacco, vitamins, medicines or supplements, hot foods or cleaning products and hygiene items.

When is SNAP collected?

It is important to remember that in Florida SNAP benefits are deposited into EBT cards from February 1 to February 28 before 6:00 pm, according to digits 9 t 8 of your Florida case number.

You can find your case number on the benefits approval letter sent to you by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The schedule set for payments in February according to the case number is:

00-03: February 1

04-06: February 2

07-10: February 3

11-13: February 4

14-17: February 5

18-20: February 6

21-24: February 7

25-27: February 8

28-31: February 9

32-34: February 10

35-38: February 11

39-41: February 12

42-45: February 13

46-48: February 14

49-53: February 15

54-57: February 16

58-60: February 17

61-64: February 18

65-67: February 19

68-71: February 20

72-74: February 21

75-78: February 22

79-81: February 23

82-85: February 24

86-88: February 25

89-92: February 26

93-95: February 27

96-99: February 28

