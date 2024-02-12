City issues blizzard warning

The city has issued a travel alert that is active tonight through tomorrow due to the approaching snowfall.

In anticipation of a major winter storm approaching the city, Mayor Eric Adams has announced that New York public schools will go remote on Tuesday.

If the storm forecast comes true, this would be the largest accumulation of snow in the city in the last three years.

The storm, which is expected to begin overnight, has the potential to drop between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Adams warned that the storm could bring up to 8 inches, as well as wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

All after-school programs, adult education, and Borough Young Adult Center programs are canceled for the day.

NYCPS headquarters and field offices, however, will remain open.