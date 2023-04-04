They prosecuted the Macrista leader and agricultural producer who asked to shoot Cristina

The agricultural producer and former candidate for councilor of Together for Change (JxC) in Pergamino Román Gutiérrez was prosecuted for having called to “shoot” Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in a publication made last August on the social network Twitter.

The federal judge of San Nicolás, Carlos Villafuerte Ruzo, prosecuted him without pretrial detention for the alleged crime of “incitement to public violence” with an embargo of $100,000.

The Macrista leader had been denounced on September 6 by a member of the Pergamino Association for Memory and Human Rights before the district attorney’s office, headed by Matías Di Lello.

According to that presentation, the defendant posted on Twitter a video “of the local demonstration held on August 27, 2022 in support of the Vice President of the Nation.

“You have to shoot her and all these sons of a thousand bitches too. There are four assholes, they’re all going to die,” said the now-indicted man, among other insults, when filming the demonstration in support of the Vice President.