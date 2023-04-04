A Mexican referee received a 12-game suspension after kneeing a player

The Mexican referee Fernando Hernández was sanctioned with a 12-game suspension after kneeing Argentine soccer player Lucas “Perrito” Romero in the crotch during the América match against León, the local federation reported on Tuesday.

During a confrontation, in the middle of the commitment between the two teams for date 13 of the Closing Tournament of the Liga MX, Hernández kneed the León midfielder, who was also sanctioned with a two-game suspension after angrily demanding a review of the VAR after America’s equalizing goal.

Romero, who played for Independiente and Vélez in Argentina, had said after the game that he was not asking for the judge to be punished, since it had all been a misunderstanding and he was only asking for respect on the pitch.

“I apologize to the fans and the public in general, as well as to Lucas Romero, for my reaction. I would never attack him, nor any other player. Aware of this, I will abide by the resolution that the Disciplinary Commission takes accordingly” , Hernandez had said over the weekend.

The heated 2-2 tie between América and León, fourth and third respectively in the Mexican league standings, had several crosses.

One of them involved the coaches of both teams, Fernando Ortiz and Nicolás Larcamón, who received two suspension dates “for engaging in violent conduct.”

Finally, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) warned both clubs about the future conduct of their players and coaching staff, since in the event that this type of action is committed again, more severe sanctions may be given in his against.