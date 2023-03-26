1000 fans at the first two forest derbies

Egg beat Rotenberg, Bezau drew against Andelsbuch.

Lingenau/Bezau. The footballers of the two highest amateur leagues in the country have returned from the winter break. In the second round of the VN.at elite league – after respective defeats at the start – Zima FC Rotenberg (5th) and FC Brauerei Egg (9th) crossed swords in Lingenau in front of over 600 fans. In injury time of the first half, Kevin Bentele put the home side in front, but game coach Murad Gerdi scored the equalizer for Mittelwald a few moments later with a penalty. Immediately after the restart, Egger scored Melchior Sutterlüty (48th) for the lead for his colors. Because the attacking efforts of the home side didn’t bring anything countable, the final score was 2:1 for FC Egg, who are only three points behind Rotenberg.

In Bezau, almost 400 spectators braved the wet and cold April weather and hoped for a warming neighborhood derby between the Bäumehaus VfB Bezau (14th) and the Oberhauser & Schedler Bau FC Andelsbuch (10th). However, what was offered by the two teams was light food. The guests, who started with the best cast, were not able to crack the defensive bar of the heavily weakened Bezau team. That’s why the fans didn’t get a single chance to score in the 94th minute (!), with the exception of Murat Bekar in the home team’s dress. “That was a disappointing performance. So qualifying for the elite league is a long way off,” came the voice from the Andelsbucher camp. Coach Rene von der Thannen’s team is already five points behind a “place in the sun”.