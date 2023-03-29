They recognize his more than 38 years of experience as an agent of the MP

Juarez City.- Norma Elia Domínguez Rivera was recognized nationally for her more than 38 years of experience as an agent of the Public Ministry, considered one of the women with the longest service in this field in the state of Chihuahua, reported a press release.

Her colleagues describe her as committed, smiling and helpful in her position as the coordinator of the Specialized Unit for Family Violence, Sexual Crimes, against Compliance with Food Obligations and Trafficking in Persons, who entered the State Attorney General’s Office on November 4 from 1984.

According to the bulletin, on October 22, 2018, within the framework of the National Day of the Public Ministry, Ms. Domínguez Rivera received national recognition in the state of Oaxaca for her long career in the ministerial function, in which she stood out his commitment to the administration of justice, a position he has held without interruption.

Some of the positions that she has held for almost four decades in the public service are: Agent of the Public Ministry in various Investigation Units, head of Preliminary Investigations, coordinator of agents of the Public Ministry and coordinator of the State Center for Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms (CEMASC), among others.

Norma Domínguez, 60 years old, has two children and a grandson, to whom she wants to leave a legacy of struggle, effort and success, it was indicated.

“It is a source of pride for me to be part of this Prosecutor’s Office, serving people who are victims of crime and being able to guide them and direct them towards a fairer prosecution for them (…) the truth is, that has been my passion since I started here, when I was still a law student and I was given the opportunity, without even imagining that God would allow me to become what I am now,” Domínguez said.