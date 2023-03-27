They report an alleged case of child abuse

The aunt of a five-year-old girl reported an alleged case of child abuse in the town of Los Hornos.

In the presentation, which fell before the UFI No. 2 of La Plata, it was indicated that the mother would have beaten her in a house located at the intersection of 58 and 158 streets.

The complainant, always based on the information received by this newspaper, spoke of blows to the back and ribs.

He also reported kicks in the tail and blows to the head. “She almost opened it up,” she snapped indignantly.

Apparently, this would not have been the first episode of violence towards the creature, for which he requested an urgent intervention by the authorities.

KEY MOMENT

During these hours, the investigators are evaluating a series of procedures to certify the existence of a situation such as the one exposed and, if true, adopt the necessary measures to immediately protect the physical integrity of the minor.

The aunt mentioned that she has no evidence of her statements, except what she could see.

In the exhibition, he provided the details of the address that would have been the scene of the events and the physical characteristics of the protagonists.