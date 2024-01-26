They report that King Carlos III is stable after surgery

LONDON.- He king Charles III He is doing well after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, the queen said Friday. Camila upon leaving the private hospital where the monarch is.

The 75-year-old king was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, is recovering from abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace reported on Friday. The king, who entered the hospital accompanied by Camilla, visited Princess Catherine at the clinic after her arrival.

“It’s okay, thank you,” Camila told the people inside the hospital. When she left the hospital at 3:10 p.m., she seemed to be in good spirits.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign disease on January 17 after undergoing a check-up after suffering some symptoms. On medical recommendation, he canceled his schedule to rest before surgery.

“The king was admitted to a London hospital this morning for scheduled treatment,” the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who sent their good wishes to him over the past week.”

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostate checked in line with public health recommendations.

Source: AP