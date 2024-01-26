Which country has won the Caribbean Series the most times?

MIAMI.- Since the second stage of the Caribbean Series, which began in 1970 after not being played for a decade, due to the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro banned “private” professional teams in their country, the teams from the Dominican Republic show themselves as the rivals to beat year after year in the regional tournament. Although it is a team tournament, a division was made per nation.

The Dominicans have won the editions of: 1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990 and 1991, in Miami; as well as the tournaments of 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2020, 2021, 2023.

Puerto Rico is the second country with the most titles in the Caribbean Series, with 16. Next are Mexico (9), Cuba (8, seven in the first stage of the tournament), Venezuela (7), Panama with 2 and Colombia with one, achieved in the 2022 edition.

Phases of the Caribbean Series

The Caribbean Series has been played 65 times, although it was stopped from 1961 to 1961, when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro banned “private” professional teams in his country, a measure that affected the tournament that the Cuban champions had played since 1949. Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Since 1970, when the Puerto Ricans and Venezuelans were joined by the Dominican Republic League and a year later by the Mexican League, the event has only been canceled once: In 1981, due to a players’ strike.