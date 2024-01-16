They sell Carrie Bradshaw’s dress in Sex and the City

MIAMI.- The iconic tut he used Carrie Bradshaw the character brought to life by Sarah Jessica Parker in the iconic serie from the nineties Sex and The City to be auctioned at Julen’s house in Beverly Hills. The sale of the piece starts with a price of 10,000 dollars.

The skirt is a characteristic element of the series, since the piece was the one Parker wore when the production’s intro was recorded, which remained throughout the six seasons.

The Julen’s Auctions house, which is responsible for collecting and selling historical items from the film, television, music and fashion industries, presents the auction under the name Unstoppable and in addition to the popular tulle skirt that costume designer Patricia Field implemented in series, pieces by Princess Diana of Wales, actress Audrey Hepburn, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian will also be sold.

The established price is due to the fact that the skirt is one of the five original pieces that Parker used for the recording of the first minute of the series. Whoever manages to buy it will also obtain a certificate of authenticity signed by Field, copies of the two sequel films and the first season on DVD of the series.

The auction It will be on January 18, and you can participate in advance through the Julen’s website.

The activity will also auction the newsprint-print dress designed by John Galliano for Dior and worn by the character in the series.

History of the garment

Although the skirt became a fashion legend on television, it was not always well regarded by the production.

It was learned that the producers of the series had refused to let Carrie wear a tut to be introduced to viewers. Designer Marc Jacobs revealed in an interview in 2017 that there had been talk of the protagonist wearing a sky blue dress from her signature, the same one that model Kate Moss wore in the spring 1998 show.

However, Patricia Field insisted on a garment that was timeless and recommended the piece to Parker. The actress was enthusiastic and that was how the tut remained.

Field confessed in his memoirs that he found the skirt in a box of clothing that was on sale for five dollars in the Garment District of New York.

“A white tulle appeared like the foamy crest of a wave in a sea of ​​disposable items,” he says in the autobiography.

The character wore the skirt again Sex and the City: La pelculawhich hit the screen in 2008.