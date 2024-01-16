Kevin Hart distances himself from the Oscars: They are not friendly environments for comedy

In the world of Hollywood there are several big dates at the end of each year, and one of them is the one in which one of the most famous film festivals is celebrated, that of the Oscar Awardswhich this 2024 faces its 96th edition, and which will be presented by one of the most famous faces on television, Jimy Kimmel.

A party that used to be quiet, with surprises only among the winners. However, in 2022, the bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock on the stage of Dolby Theater in Los Angeleschanged history, because the following year everything was measured, even more so, to the millimeter to prevent a similar event from occurring that could stain the gala.

That put Will Smith in check, punished by the Film Academy for seven years, without being able to attend, either in person or telematically, any of its events. And leaving the world of comedy with fear in the body, among which is Kevin Hartwhich now, in words to Sky News, has completely distanced himself from this celebration, ensuring that he would never be the host.

Neither the Oscars, nor the Golden Globes…

The actor has also been very critical of these galas, pointing out that they are no longer healthy for comedy: These jobs are not good for comedians. I don’t give the Oscars, or the Golden Globes, or anything else a chance. Those are no longer friendly environments for comedy..

I think they did well in a year when it was as if a group of personalities act as hosts and that’s a good thing. It’s something collaborative, different people are responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days when it was a room for a comedian are over, the interpreter added.

Kevin Hart had his opportunity to present the Oscar ceremony in 2019but ended resigning after a series of offensive messages came to light through social networkswhich were classified as homfobos. It is no longer the job of yesteryear. It’s too much pressure for a comedian and what are jokes and not jokes about?. So it’s difficult.

