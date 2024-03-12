Script twist for Daniel Sancho: the forensic report contradicts Big Joke

Daniel Sancho remains in provisional prison in the Koh Samui prison where he is counting the days until the trial where he will hear his sentence for the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon, Edwin Arrieta. Several sessions that will be extended from next April 9 to May 3 and will have a total of 57 witnesses. The Spaniard could face life imprisonment or, in the worst case, the death penalty.

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, lawyer for the victim’s family, assures in statements to La Razón that they will not be the ones requesting the maximum penalty, although they do hope that justice will be done. We will adjust to what the prosecutor asks for. No one knows the Thai criminal code more than the Thai prosecutor’s office. If the death penalty is requested, we adhere, although I do not believe it would be applied because it has not been done for years.acknowledges the jurist.

Contradictions in the forensic report

The Open Case portal publishes information this Tuesday that could give a twist to the case involving the son of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo. According to the aforementioned medium, There are striking contradictions between the forensic report and what Big Joke declared.the number two media man in the Thai police.

The document from the Thai Forensic Science Center, to which Open Case has had access, He finds no evidence that the crime was committed as Big Joke explained a few days after the accused’s arrest. At that time, the police officer showed a holey T-shirt and pointed out the stab that Daniel Sancho would have inflicted on Edwin Arrieta to end his life. From the beginning, several media outlets questioned this press since it did not have a single blood stain.

Big Joke exposed this evidence when it had not yet been sent for analysis nor had the report been concluded since it was completed on September 12, weeks after the appearance of the deputy police chief. On the other hand, the Thailand Forensic Science Center Nor could he determine that the knives provided were used by Daniel Sancho to stab the Colombian. Likewise, the autopsy reveals that the doctor suffered a fracture of the occipital bone of the skull.

The Arrieta family seeks justice

The lawyer for Edwin Arrieta’s family is in Thailand these days coordinating and reviewing the last details ahead of the trial to avoid surprises. We wanted to coordinate and check that the accusation was well worked out and that the interrogation that was going to be carried out on the witnesses was clear.. Juan Gonzalo Ospina makes it clear that they fully trust that justice will be done and also highlights the role of the authorities of the Asian country who have acted correctly at the level of the standards of any European country.