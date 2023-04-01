They shot at the house of the president of the Juventud Antoniana de Salta club

Two men attacked today against the house of the president of the Juventud Antoniana club from Salta, Javier Russo, in the capital of Salta.

The house was shot at, while the leader’s daughter’s car, which was parked on the sidewalk, was vandalized, for which an investigation was launched to identify and find the perpetrators of the act.

Sources from the Salta Public Ministry reported that the attack took place this morning at 1300 San Luis Street, in the capital of Salta, where the current president of Juventud Antoniana resides.

Russo notified the police through a 911 call, which alerted them to the presence at the scene of two males, one of whom was carrying a weapon similar to a pistol.

The men broke the windshield glass and the rear window of a car parked on the public road, in front of Russo’s house, belonging to his daughter, while they tried to throw stones at the house.

According to the victim’s complaint, while he was inside his home he heard firearm detonations and loud blows coming from the back of the building where he lives.

Upon learning of the facts, criminal prosecutor 5, Federico Jovanovics, intervened and ordered the action of the Sector 5 Investigative Group.

The tasks arranged include the review of security cameras, in an attempt to identify those responsible. Likewise, personnel from the Criminalistics area of ​​the Salta Police were summoned for a visual inspection, taking photographs and the removal of casings for further analysis.

The prosecutor also ordered a fixed slogan for 10 days at the home of the sports leader.

Finally, the Salta club issued a statement regarding the fact: “The Antoniana Youth Center repudiates the cowardly attack perpetrated against the home of Javier Russo, president of our institution,” they wrote on the club’s official social networks and added: “It represents a Serious and unfortunate fact that goes against the values ​​of our club that marked the history of soccer in Salta and the country. We leave the situation in the hands of justice and the corresponding authorities. That violence does not settle in our soccer “.