They throw Ebrard a glass of snow outside the Palace

Mexico City.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was attacked after leaving the meeting between United States congressmen and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, this Sunday.

The Foreign Secretary was preparing to speak to the media about the scope of the meeting outside the Palace when someone threw a glass of snow at him.

Somewhat taken aback, the chancellor looked up, then cracked a smile.

“You know, you know, good,” he said while cleaning his suit.

The Security Secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who was next to him, helped him brush off the few traces of orange snow that remained on his suit.

At the end of the interview, he greeted those who asked him to take a picture with him.

In June 2022, Ebrard was also verbally assaulted when leaving the National Palace.

On that occasion, the chancellor slipped the idea that they were supporters of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, with whom she is competing for Morena’s presidential candidacy for 2024.

In November of last year, during the march in support of the President, a man spat at the official.

The secretary’s office minimized the fact, after assuring that the applicant received many signs of support on the journey between the Ángel de la Independencia and the Zócalo.