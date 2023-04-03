They try to crown King Carlos with a Burger King crown and brand wins promotion – Merca2.0 Magazine

In the year 2021, Burger King fast food chain recorded total revenue of approximately $1.8 billion worldwide.

It is recorded that the brand has 19 thousand restaurants around the world, and the vast majority were franchised.

The fast food brand continues to bet on innovation to attract its consumers.

Months after the official coronation of King Carlos, an action has gone viral and has positioned brands like Burger King on social networks. During a visit by the monarch to Germany, a fan tried to crown the future king but this time with the Burger King Crown.

In the market there are various brands that have become popular around the world, such as the fast food brand Burger King. According to data from the same company, in 2022 it was reported that the brand value of the “king” of hamburgers increased and was again above 7 billion US dollars.

Likewise, the same source points out that the American hamburger chain had subsidiaries in 29 countries in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean; 27 from Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 17 from the Asia-Pacific region.

Rey Carlos y Burger King

Again on social networks a viral story involving a brand and a public figure is reported.

Through a video shared on networks, it became known how a follower of King Carlos tried to crown him with an iconic Burger King crown, during his visit to Germany.

The footage was made while visiting Berlin with Queen Consort Camilla on their first joint state visit abroad last week, and can be seen as a bystander offered the monarch a paper Burger King crown during their walk and he dodged it.

“That’s for you, if you want it,” one person is heard saying as he extended the paper crown to the King.

“I’m fine,” he replied with a smile as he walked away.

The royal visit to Germany comes just months before King Charles’s upcoming coronation, which is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey in the UK.

Before this viral video, the fast food brand explained that the crown that was offered to Carlos III was not just any, but that it was a special edition inspired by the design and proportions of the crown of San Eduardo, used in the coronation ceremony of the kings of England.

Since, according to Burger King, the crown in question is synonymous with equality, tolerance and individuality and is part of a campaign that was launched a couple of days ago by the hamburger chain with a vegan menu , because the monarch follows a partially vegan diet.

“Dear Charles, you will soon be king. But what kind of king do you want to be? The King of England? Or perhaps a burger king enjoying life without the pomp and pageantry of the court? Whatever you decide, we have adjusted our crown for you”, says Burger King in its campaign on the social network Instagram.

In that sense, it’s not the first time the British royal family has been offered the Burger King trappings.

It is worth mentioning that in March, Camilla was also offered the crown during a public visit with her husband in Colchester, England.

On that occasion, the woman who tried to give him the crown went viral for the 16-second clip that was posted on TikTok. But unlike her husband, the queen consort accepted the gift and said, “Oh, lovely, she’s very kind of you. King of Burgers.”

And this is how brands take advantage of any information and story that goes viral on networks to promote their companies and even products.

Now read:

Enjoy your Holy Week with these Misik products

Isla Ciudad de México and PepsiCo México present the new Doritos campaign for the Mexican and Latin American markets

This is what Snoop Dogg, Will Smith and Angelina Jolie would look like if they lived in Cuba