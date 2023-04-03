Apple CEO recalls lesson learned from Steve Jobs

O Apple CEO Tim Cook is the subject of a new profile in GQ magazine and, during the interview, he said that the lesson of admitting your mistakes was learned from Steve Jobs, the co-founder and former CEO of the company who died in 2011.

Cook notes that he wasn’t particularly a fan of augmented reality, noting that over time he changed his opinion about products that integrate this technology.

“My way of thinking is always evolving. Steve (Jobs) taught me well: never ‘marry’ my former convictions. If I’m presented with something new and I’m wrong, to always admit it and move on instead of continuing to crouch and say I’m right.”noted Cook.

Remember that everything indicates that Apple will present its first augmented reality glasses in June, during the WWDC event. While similar products from other companies have failed, Cook seems to believe that – after following Apple’s philosophy – the company seems ready to move on.

“Are we able to significantly contribute to, in one way or another, doing something that others are not doing? Can we stop the underlying technology? I’m not interested in putting together the pieces of what other people have done. Because we want to control the underlying technology. Because we know this is how we innovate”Cook explained.

