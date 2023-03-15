They will exempt ABSA from paying users for lack of water

the president of the ada, héctor olivera, meeting with councilors and legislators from the front of all of the region

As a result of the claims for the lack of water suffered by the residents of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada during the summer, the Water Authority (ADA) announced that they will exempt all users who make the formal complaint before the organism.

Due to the massive and widespread situation of the lack of provision of the service, the ADA authorities resolved to order the exemption from payment of the ABSA tariff corresponding to January, February and March, to those users who can verify that they have suffered the inconvenience from Have the claim numbers made to the borrower.

The way to implement the exemption from payment will be done with the announcement of a window of five business days, in which the affected users will be able to bring the vouchers of the administrative procedure to the agency. It is expected that today details will be provided on the dates and places in which the demand will be attended.

The decision was made by the president of the drinking water service regulatory body, Héctor Olivera, and his vice president, Damián Costamagna, who in the next few hours will meet with the rest of the board to translate it into an official resolution. Although yesterday the letter of the norm was missing, from the entity they affirmed to EL DIA that the measure is “a fact”.

It was adopted based on a proposal made by councilors of the Frente de Todos from the municipalities of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada, and three provincial deputies for La Plata. During a meeting held yesterday at the organization’s headquarters, legislators exposed the desperate situation of thousands of residents of the Region who have been suffering from a lack of water since January (see page 11).

The legislators presented a survey with the areas affected by the lack of supply, which will be included in the exemption.

Although those present at the meeting are part of Peronism and agreed to defend the provincial management, the gesture also entails the admission of the deficit operation of the ABSA company and the reality suffered by users from all the neighborhoods of the City.

“We took the claim from the neighbors because the drought and the lack of investment made a lethal combo,” said the mayor Paula Lambertini from La Plata. However, the Peronist said that her block “recognizes the commitment of Governor Kicillof to alleviate the effects of the emergency and the investment in the water treatment plant.”

His peer Guillermo “Nano” Cara said that last week the councilors of the Frente de Todos met with ABSA to attend to the critical situation, while the structural plan that the Province has been carrying out is developed.

In the Deliberative Council, Cara promoted the declaration of the water emergency, which was questioned by the block of Together for Change, which has already anticipated that it will not support this initiative. The presentation pointed to the Commune as a generator of actions to alleviate the urgency that comes from the lack of such an essential service. In parallel, from the Municipality they announced the delivery of water drums at key points.

The local ruling party submitted a request for information to ABSA, promoted by the radical Diego Rovella. More drastic, the bullrichistas Romina Marascio and Belén Muñoz presented together with Senator Juan Pablo Allan a draft ordinance to municipalize the service. Meanwhile, going through the heat wave, thousands of residents are waiting for a solution that will translate into real life.

Last night, after 9:30 p.m., after the measure announced by the ADA was made public, the mayor, Julio Garro, expressed through social networks the claim for ABSA and Edelap to exempt the affected residents from paying the service.