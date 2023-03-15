Education Cannot Wait Renews Multi-Year Resilience Program in Uganda with $25M Catalytic Financing Investment

Education Cannot Wait

Kampala, Uganda, March 15, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Total ECW funding for Uganda is US$75 million. New investments made by Save the Children and UNHCR in partnership with the Ugandan government will reach 122,000 refugee and host country children. The $180 million funding gap remains as partners come together to address Africa’s largest refugee crisis.

In response to Africa’s largest refugee crisis, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) today announced $25 million in catalytic funding to expand the fund’s multi-year resilience program in Uganda at. Total funding for ECW in Uganda is now US$75 million.

The expanded three-year program will be implemented by Save the Children and UNHCR in partnership with the Government of Uganda and will support the enrollment of more than 122,000 refugees into the national education system. These children and those from the host communities in Uganda will be given the safety, hope and opportunity of quality, inclusive education.

The new program aims to raise $180 million in matched funding to meet the broader goals set out in Uganda’s Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities II, the government’s bold and ongoing commitment to the inclusion of refugee children and young people in their education system.

The increased investment builds on the impact of ECW’s first multi-year resilience program in Uganda, which engaged 240,000 girls and boys in formal and non-formal education, built and renovated 225 classrooms, provided learning materials for nearly 150,000 children and tailored educational support for girls , children with disabilities and learners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this year’s High-Level Financing Conference, global leaders committed a total of $826 million in commitments to ECW. We need to build on that support and ensure that inclusive, quality education is fully funded through humanitarian development approaches in places like Uganda. This is an investment in sustainable economic and social development for those most disadvantaged,” said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations International Fund for Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises.

Uganda is home to more than 1.5 million refugees, including 798,000 children. Since January 2022, more than 84,000 new refugees have arrived in Uganda, mainly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where ECW also supports educational measures.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033225/Education_Cannot_Wait_Uganda_Cover.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-erneuert-mehrjahriges-resilience-programm-in-uganda-mit-katalytischer-finanzierungsinvestition-in-hohe-von-25-millionen-us-dollar-301772806.html

Original content from: Education Cannot Wait, transmitted by news aktuell