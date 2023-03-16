Third-party Canon RF: That’s what Tamron and Sigma say

A trade fair like CP+ not only offers the opportunity to look at new products. Of course, there is also the opportunity to address managers of the various manufacturers directly. The colleagues from Value Tech TV took this opportunity to deepen the topic of third-party lenses for certain camera mounts.

The focus here was on the Canon RF standard in particular. And here you could find out from those responsible at Sigma and Tamron that something seems to be happening in this regard. Even if there are no official announcements yet, there was something to learn.

