This 50-peso bill can make you earn more than 400,000 pesos

The mexican bills They are among the most sought after by collectors and lovers of numismatics, so much so that they are willing to pay more than 400 thousand for a 50 peso bill of the axolotlHere we tell you the details.

Since last year, the purchase and sale of money for an amount greater than its denomination has become a highly recurring practice on digital platforms, and it is that any Mexican can have one of these relics for collectors in their pockets, since it has details that make them very valuable objects. Such is the case of the 50-peso bill for which they hand over almost 500,000.

Characteristics of the 50-peso bill for which they deliver almost 500,000

Characteristics of the 50-peso bill for which they deliver almost 500,000.



It was through Mercado Libre where a publication came to light in which almost 500,000 were delivered to the owner of the 50-peso bill that has the axolotl printed on it and that has the letters AC in its serial number, making it an extremely special piece for collectors. , so I was waiting for the best offer.

Said 50-peso bill, for which they deliver almost 500 thousand, has a fragment of the back of the monolith called “TEOCALLI DE LA GUERRA SAGRADA”, which shows an eagle perched on a cactus with the “Atl tlachinolli”* in its beak; It is currently exhibited in the National Museum of Anthropology and was sculpted by the Mexica civilization, under the orders of Moctezuma II. In the background there is a representation of the city of Tenochtitlan, based on a part of Diego Rivera’s mural, while on its reverse it represents the ecosystem of rivers and lakes with the axolotl and corn in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, heritage culture of humanity.

It may interest you: Search your wallet well, this 20-peso bill is worth 750 thousand

If you are one of the owners of these unique pieces that are extremely valuable to collectors and you plan to put them up for sale, it is advisable to go to an expert to advise you, this in order to avoid any type of fraud. In addition to the fact that you must pay attention to different aspects so that its value increases, since one of the main characteristics to consider is the folio number, since the AA and AB families are the ones sought after among specialists, since it means that they were among the first printed bills that were not put into circulation by Banco de México.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!