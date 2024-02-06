This is a rehearsal session with Leoni Torres

Every concert of Leoni Torres He has hours of great effort and preparation behind him, and although the singer has plenty of rhythm and flair to stand on stage, he is not one of those who leaves everything to improvisation.

On his Instagram the artist shared a video of one of the rehearsal sessions for your next concert.

Together with several professional dancers Leoni is not far behind in the choreographies, more than demonstrating that he is also very good at dancing.

On this occasion he will sing live his last premiere with Brita, “El Barrio”a song with a Cuban and Spanish mix that lends itself to the best movements.

“Having a good time”that super contagious salsa that so many have liked, is another of the songs that is choreographed to give just that party day that characterizes the song.

The date for this concert is February 10 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami and Camagüey He has promised all his fans a luxury show with his best musical hits.