Daniel Ortega’s regime cancels another 15 NGOs, most of them religious

MANAGUA.- The dictatorship of Nicaragua, led by Daniel Ortega, canceled 15 NGOs, mostly religious, alleging alleged non-compliance with the law and voluntary dissolution of their members, making a total of 35 organizations dissolved so far this year.

According to a decree published in the newspaper ‘La Gaceta’, the Ministry of the Interior requested “the cancellation” of the legal personality of eight NGOs and associations due to “voluntary dissolution of their members.” In a new attack by the regime to close the spaces against any attempt to oppose the regime.

Specifically, the affected organizations are the Nicaragua Joven Foundation; the Isaiah 53-5 Healing Ministry Association; the Association of Lay Bethlemites San Miguel Arcángel of Nicaragua and the New Image of Women Christian Foundation.

The Central American Microfinance Network was also canceled for this same reason; the Christian Ministry Association of Pentecost Throne of Jehovah Churches; the Nicaraguan Association of Private Insurance Companies and the Christian Ministry Association Under Your Presence.

On the other hand, up to seven NGOs and associations were dissolved, according to the regime, for failing to comply with the General Law for the Regulation and Control of Non-Profit Organizations due, mainly, to irregularities in their financial statements, according to another decree published in ‘La Gaceta ‘.

Thus, those canceled due to non-compliance with the law are Propiedades León; the ‘Christ Comes’ Evangelical Mission Association of Nicaragua; the Sonati-Nicaragua Association, the Esperanza de Dios Missionary Center Church Association, the Rescatando Huellas Foundation; Global Partnerships and the Sicar Evangelical Church Association ‘IES’.

The Ortega dictatorship deprived dissidents of nationality, expelled ambassadors from the country and closed media outlets and religious organizations.

Recently, he reported that a total of 19 religious, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez – sentenced to 26 years in prison for alleged crimes of conspiracy, propagation of false news, obstruction of functions and contempt – were released from prison and banished to the Vatican by a new agreement with the Holy See.

