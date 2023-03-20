Four dead in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Four people died when a military helicopter crashed in north-western Colombia. President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter last night (local time) that he regrets to announce that there were no survivors in the Quibdo crash. “I have directed authorities to go to the area immediately to address the emergency and investigate the causes of the crash.”

The army helicopter was therefore on a supply flight with food for troops in the area. The causes of the crash were initially unclear. The civil defense of the Choco department, whose capital is Quibdo, assumed a technical defect.