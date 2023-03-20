Creel criticizes AMLO for rubbing against the EU

Mexico City.- The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel (PAN), criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that in diplomacy, even to fight, you have to have style, and he does not.

In a video, the PAN member fueled criticism of the President, and assured him that he was a good candidate, but he is a lousy President, as he clings to his statements such as “hugs and not bullets”, and in the absence of responses at his critics, he hurls insults.

“Now it’s our neighbors’ turn, they did go too far (the Republicans who demand intervention from Mexico for organizing crime), but a President does not put the alley of the blockades,” he said.

“Here I explain to you what a good President does: no to intervention, yes to joining efforts, no to responding to two or three congressmen, who by the way do dialogue with them, but not with us.”

Given the panorama that both countries are facing due to the use of fentanyl and the crisis of violence and insecurity, instead of insulting and threatening them, it would be better for them to start a dialogue with them, Creel proposed.

“There they die from overdoses, here they are riddled with bullets. Learn that in diplomacy even to fight and lie to the mother you have to have style and know when to do it,” he said.

“Organized crime is a continental problem. Call a meeting of the entire American Continent to coordinate everyone’s efforts. Or you don’t want to fight them outright?”

The former Secretary of the Interior considered that López Obrador continues to be obsessed with embracing murderers, forgiving rapists and congratulating drug traffickers.

“What a pity! What a pity to have thrown your government into the trash! Mexico belongs to all of us and here in our beloved Mexico the law is the law, that should be your learning,” he added.