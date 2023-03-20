Minute by minute: Asian financial markets react cautiously after the purchase of Credit Suisse bank

Asian stock markets with slight downward movements and are struggling to stabilize, although banks remain under pressure in the first half of Monday’s market session. It occurs after in the last hours it has been formalized that the acquisition of Credit Suisse by the Swiss bank UBS for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion).

Japan’s Nikkei falls 0.4% and the Hang Seng falls 0.9%. meanwhile, European futures advanced 0.5% and S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% in an irregular operation. FTSE futures rose 0.3%.

MSCI’s broader index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Swiss National Bank announced that they will offer as many operations of swap or currency swaps as needed to help foreign banks gain access to US dollar funding for one week through April. And instead of being weekly, those operations will be daily.

The aim of this measure is to prevent markets from convulsing the reaction of nervous investors to the bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States and the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS in Europe.

“Up to now weekly, these operations will now be daily and they will start on Monday, March 20, 2023. They will continue at this rate at least until the end of April ”the statement said.