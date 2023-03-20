Austin Reaves rescues the Lakers and the Nuggets win in Brooklyn – Hola News

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 19 (EFE) Brooklyn Nets.

LAKERS 111 – MAGIC 105

After Maxi Kleber’s buzzer triple that destroyed them against the Mavericks, the Lakers prevailed this time in a highly contested game until the last breath thanks to 35 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists from a Reaves who was the protagonist in the denouement and which set his new NBA scoring record.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, with 21 points each, led the Magic who were on the verge of a comeback.

NETS 102 – NUGGETS 108

After five losses in their last six games, the Nuggets took a breather with a victory in Brooklyn thanks to a new triple-double by Nikola Jokic with 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

Mikal Bridges was the highlight of the Nes with 23 points.

BUCKS 118 – RAPTORS 111

Brook Lopez (26 points) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) were the pillars for the Bucks to defeat Toronto.

Fred VanVleet (23 points and 11 assists) was the benchmark for the Raptors.

THUNDER 124 – SUNS 120

The 46 points of an explosive Devin Booker were left without prize since the Suns, without Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, fell in their visit to Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched Booker on the Thunder with 40 points.

BLAZERS 102 – CLIPPERS 117

Paul George (29 points and 9 rebounds) led the Clippers in their victory against the Blazers in a free fall with six consecutive losses.

Jusuf Nurkic (23 points and 11 rebounds) was the top scorer in Portland against an up-and-coming Clippers who, after five straight starting losses, are now 5-6 since they signed Russell Westbrook

SPURS 126 – HAWKS 118

Atlanta led by 24 points shortly after the break but allowed the game in San Antonio to come back against the Spurs led by Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell with 29 points each.

Trae Young had a difficult Sunday with 9 points and 4 of 15 shooting for the Hawks with two very different faces: they had 83 points in the first half and only 35 in the second.

ROCKETS 107 – PELICANS 117

After losing Friday in Houston on a last-second 3-pointer by Jabari Smith Jr., the Pelicans got their ‘revenge’ on the Rockets thanks to CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who scored 26 points apiece.

Jalen Green shone with 40 points in a Rockets in which the Spanish Usman Garuba got a point and 5 rebounds.

His compatriot Willy Hernangómez had no minutes with New Orleans.

PISTONS 100 – HEAT 112

With a resounding 19-38 run in the last period, the Heat avoided a resounding setback in Detroit with Jimmy Butler as the beacon (26 points and 10 assists).

James Wiseman (22 points and 13 rebounds) stood out for a Pistons in a coma and with only one win in their last fifteen games.

Classifications:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 51-20

.2. Philadelphia 76ers 48-22

.3. Boston Celtics 49-23

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 45-28

.5. New York Knicks 42-30

.6. Brooklyn Nets 39-32

.7. Miami Heat 39-34

.8. Atlanta Hawks 35-36

.9. Toronto Raptors 35-37

10. Chicago Bulls 33-37

11.Indiana Pacers 32-39

12.Washington Wizards 32-39

13. Orlando Magic 29-43

14. Charlotte Hornets 22-50

15. Detroit Pistons 16-56

– Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 48-24

.2. Sacramento Kings 43-27

.3. Memphis Grizzlies 43-27

.4. Phoenix Suns 38-33

.5. Los Angeles Clippers 38-34

.6. Dallas Mavericks 36-35

.7. Golden State Warriors 36-36

.8. Oklahoma City Thunder 35-36

.9. Minnesota Timberwolves 35-37

10. Los Angeles Lakers 35-37

11. Utah Jazz 34-36

12. New Orleans Pelicans 34-37

13. Portland Trail Blazers 31-40

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-52

15. Houston Rockets 18-53

NEXT DAY (Monday, March 20)

Charlotte Hornets–Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers–Chicago Bulls

New York Knicks – Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston Rockets–Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies–Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz – Sacramento Kings.