This is how Copilot works, the new artificial intelligence from Microsoft that can create PowerPoints

Copilotthe new artificial intelligence (AI) of Microsoftis the new great ally of Microsoft 365 users, the productivity platform for Internet users who browse with Windows and can do things like create powerpoint files.

The Redmond company presented Copilot this March 16 at an event that focused precisely on productivity and artificial intelligence. This new AI is made up of a series of tools that will help users generate documents from others, style presentations and much more.

According to a report published on the website of Andro4AllMicrosoft confirmed that Copilot will be able to “work by your side, integrated into the apps that millions of people use every day”. Those applications include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more.

How will Copilot work in Word, PowerPoint and others?

In Word, for example, Copilot will offer the option to write drafts based on files and documents. The results will not always be 100 percent as desired, but the Internet user will be able to make the pertinent modifications according to his needs.

Copilot in Word

In the case of PowerPoint, the AI ​​will be able to generate presentations with a simple request, based on an existing document and giving the user full control over the style or animationsbut eliminating the work of writing the content for each slide.

Copilot integration will also be added to Outlook and Teams, making it easy to clean up your email inbox in a matter of minutes intelligently or by summarizing conversations and meetings.

Microsoft is convinced that Copilot will completely change the way people work, both for mainstream consumers and for businesses and professionals who use its tools.