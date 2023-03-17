This is how Copilot works, the new artificial intelligence from Microsoft that can create PowerPoints

March 17, 2023

Copilotthe new artificial intelligence (AI) of Microsoftis the new great ally of Microsoft 365 users, the productivity platform for Internet users who browse with Windows and can do things like create powerpoint files.

The Redmond company presented Copilot this March 16 at an event that focused precisely on productivity and artificial intelligence. This new AI is made up of a series of tools that will help users generate documents from others, style presentations and much more.

