This is how the US$ 500,000 drone that Berni bought after crashing in a test was left

One of the two drones that the Province bought and for which it paid a million dollars did not have the best of debuts when it crashed during a test on the La Plata Airport runway.

As this newspaper learned, for the test a series of measures had to be adopted to guarantee security in the area where the drone test was going to take place, one of the two incorporated by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security for the Rural Police, as a resource for greater and better monitoring of large extensions.

The aircraft, a CW-100 manufactured by the Chinese company JOUAV, had characteristics described by experts as rarely seen: a wingspan of five meters, weighing 115 kilos, capable of developing a vcruising speed of 105 kilometers per hour, with a flight autonomy of 10 hours, payload capacity of up to 25 kilos and a maximum data link of 200 kilometers.

It is precisely because of these qualities that the Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, had decided to purchase two devices to carry out long-range missions, such as automated surveillance.

The fall of the drone, which was completely destroyed, occurred during the certification that was being carried out at the airport, apparently during the training that the manufacturer’s technicians were providing to those who were going to be in charge of its management.