Rafael Nadal left the top ten after 18 years

The Spanish Rafael Nadal left the top ten of the world tennis ranking after 18 years of uninterrupted permanence and his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz recovered number 1 with his brand new consecration at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells.

Those were the two great novelties of the update carried out this Monday, which shows “Rafa” in thirteenth place after resigning 600 points and falling four positions.

Nadal did not attend the first Masters 1000 of the season to recover his physique and arrive in better condition at the start of the season on clay, his specialty.

The former number 1 in the world made his entry into the top ten on April 25, 2005 when he jumped from eleventh to seventh step and since then he has not left it until this Monday.

For his part, Alcaraz displaced the Serbian Novak Djokovic from the top of the ranking and recovered the privileged place he had reached last season after winning the US Open.

Djokovic was not in Indian Wells either because he did not have the vaccine against Covid-19 and Alcaraz needed to win the trophy to reconquer the No. 1, something he achieved with a victory against Russian Daniil Medvedev (6-3 and 6-2) in the final.

Behind the Spaniard are Djokovic (2nd), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3rd), Casper Ruud (4th), Medvedev (5th), Felix Auger-Aliassime (6th), Andrey Rublev (7th) and Holger Rune (7th). 8th), Hubert Hurkacz (9th) and Taylor Fritz (10th).

The Argentine members of the top 100 are the following: Francisco Cerúndolo (31°, +1), Sebastián Báez (33°, +2), Diego Schwartzman (38°), Pedro Cachín (63°, +3), Federico Coria ( 67°, -3), Tomás Etcheverry (73°, -12) and Facundo Bagnis (100, -4).