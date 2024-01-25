This is Thibaut Courtois’ custom-made Porsche

The traditional streets have already witnessed the sound made by the latest jewel of the automobile empire of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper of Real Madrid has once again been the fastest off the pitch thanks to his latest acquisition: a Porsche 992 GT3 RS custom-made whose characteristics are now coming to light. And they are not just anyone. If the price of the car itself is 248.157 eurosto this base figure we must add, more or less, another 100,000 for the options that the white giant has incorporated.

As read in a Facebook post made by KRN Speed ​​that has been echoed by the Belgian media HLNsome modifications of the Porsche special requestwhich is the luxury brand’s program for personalized cars; the Weissach package, which includes a roll cage and fixed seats; and if it was not enough, a special painting whose price amounts to 15,000 euros and gives the vehicle a characteristic metallic gold bronze and black color combination. And this, in turn, raises the total cost again to just under 400,000 euros.

In great detail

The car has the unique ability to never cease to surprise. One of the most significant elements is Courtois’ own signature on the inside of the driver’s side door. Next to his signature it reads: personally built for. If the exclusivity had an engine it would probably be this car.

Enlarge

And since there is no singularity without time involved, the aforementioned publication includes the period of time it took to create this masterpiece. Two years of assembly. And now he is there, in his garage, accompanied by other roosters like a Lamborghini Manage o one Ferrari Rome.

But your Porsche is different. Listing all its characteristics is similar to naming each of the drops of water that give movement to a waterfall.to color the grains of sand on all the beaches in the world or count, more or less, how many leaves there are in the Amazon.

Enlarge

Front splitter with extended lateral movements, front air dam edges, front fog lamp housing, L-shaped aerodynamic piece and vanes above the air vents on the hood, are some of them. It also has aerodynamic grillesfront fenders and side fins in the endless mural that is its bodywork.

The external coating of the car highlights the supports of the rear wing, which is shaped like a swan neck, the rear engine compartment cover and how the two aforementioned colors are mixed in each piece to give the vehicle a contrast that exudes luxury from all its metallic pores. And behind, double exhaust pipes, aligned in the center and which come standard in Dark Chrome.which ends up culminating a unique work that Courtois has already had the opportunity to get his hands on