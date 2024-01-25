interview with the cast and showrunner of the new Prime Video series

This Friday, January 26, it premieres Expatsthe new limited series of Prime Video starring Nicole Kidman , Sarayu Blue and Ji-Young Yoo. Set in the year 2014 in a tumultuous Hong Kong , Expats It is a multiplot that explores the lives of several completely dissimilar characters (in age, nationality, socioeconomic status, etc.) who end up coming together thanks to a tragedy. The series develops the theme of guilt and trauma from multiple perspectives, blurring the fine line between victim and victimizer, focusing on how small actions can transform our lives.

In Diario las Americas We spoke with Lulu Wang (Director and Showrunner), nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for The Farewellwho told us how his creative process was in the development of Expats. We also spoke with Brian Tee (Jurassic World, The Wolverine) y Jack Huston (Ben-Hur, Outlander, Kill Your Darlings) who play the husbands of Margaret (Nicole Kidman) and Hilary (Sarayu Blue), who shared with us the challenges they had to go through to build their characters.