Carlos III enters hospital for prostate surgery

LONDON.- The king Charles III, The 75-year-old was admitted today – January 26 – to a London hospital to undergo surgery for his benign prostate hypertrophy, Buckingham Palace announced.

“The King was admitted to a London hospital this morning for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank everyone who sent him well wishes over the past week and is delighted to know that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on raising awareness.” on public health,” the palace said in a statement.

The king was seen this morning entering the London Clinic private hospital in the British capital, where Princess Kate of Wales, wife of Charles’ eldest son, Crown Prince William, is also admitted.

Kate is recovering in said center from abdominal surgery that she successfully underwent last week and for which she must be hospitalized for about 14 days.

According to British media, the king visited Kate just before entering for her operation.

Buckingham Palace had announced on January 18 that the monarch was going to undergo a corrective procedure on his prostate.

Encourage testing before the diagnosis of Carlos III

“Like thousands of men every year, the king underwent a consultation for an enlarged prostate. What his majesty suffers is benign,” Buckingham then explained.

According to the British press, details about the king’s illness were made public to encourage citizens to get tested, since the monarchy does not usually give many details on these issues.

And the initiative of the royal house was successful, since visits to the page dedicated to this ailment on the NHS site, the British public health service, skyrocketed.

In the 48 hours following the announcement of the king’s prostate problem, 26,000 visits to the page were recorded, compared to an average of 1,400 daily on previous dates.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK also reported that it had seen a more than 100% increase in the number of people using its online risk checker the day after the announcement.

Prostate hyperplasia or hypertrophy is diagnosed when there is a benign growth of the prostate gland in men.

This hypertrophy or enlargement of the prostate causes urinary symptoms in adult men and is a process that correlates with the patient’s age.

Ian Eardley, a urological surgeon and director of NHS England, said the condition was, to some extent, an inevitable part of aging for almost all men. “But this announcement will make more men seek help. That’s a good thing,” the doctor said.

The health problems of two members of royalty, Charles III and Kate of Wales, leave the monarchy these days without three of its most important figures, since William has also decided to suspend his presence at public events to be by his side. wife.

Queen Camilla will therefore be almost the only member of the royal first line active in the near future.

Royal health

Camilla, second wife of Charles III, stated yesterday, at an event in Scotland, that her husband is fine and that she is in a hurry to return to work.

Added to these two health problems in royalty was the announcement on Sunday that Duchess Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, brother of Charles III, suffers from malignant melanoma, a skin cancer.

The announcement of the king’s illness constituted Buckingham’s first public announcement about the sovereign’s health since his accession to the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Transparency with the king’s health details represents a clear break with the past.

The announced cause of Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, at age 96, was old age, although a royal biographer had claimed that she had bone marrow cancer.

Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, a heavy smoker, had a lung removed in September 1951, without making it public.

He never recovered, he died in February 1952 and it was eventually revealed that he had lung cancer.

