Adult film actress Jesse Jane dies at 43

Jesse Jane, adult film star, has been found dead at 43 years old at her home in Oklahoma with her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, also deceased. Although the incident is being investigated, the local Police Department believes that Both deaths could be due to a drug overdose..

With her characteristic blonde hair, Jane was one of the most acclaimed actresses of the genre in the first decade of this century.and starred in the highest-budget film series in the history of pornographic cinema: Pirates.

Ella She was an actress at a time when adult films were seen all over the world. and the promotions were massive, Brian Gross, a porn industry publicist, said in a text message to The New York Times. He made sure to give it his all, not only in acting, but also in promotion.

Its beginnings

Jesse Jane was born on July 16, 1980 as Cynthia Ann Howell in Fort Worth, Texas. She and she settled in Oklahoma when her parents started working for Tinker Air Force Base. She took her first steps as a mannequin in different campaigns, until she specialized in bikini modeling.

In 2003 he signed with Digital Playground, an adult film studio, and with them came his first film: Beat the Devil. Y He also presented two shows for Playboy Channel, Naughty Amateurs Home Videos y Night Calls.

Posteriorly, His great success came thanks to the series of films Piratesin which he plays the first mate of a ragtag ship of sailors chasing a band of evil pirates.

In 2007 he retired and created his own sex toy company. I got into porn at just the perfect time, when porn stars mattered.he said in 2018 in an interview with GQ. Pornography was very naughty, but everyone watched it. The Internet killed the business.

A business that for her had nothing special. You have to treat it like a job. I’m mom. I have a family. I bought a house. It’s the way you pay your billshe had said in an interview with CNBC.