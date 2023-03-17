This SFR mobile plan is to be seized because it is a limited edition!

If you want to treat yourself with a cheap but interesting mobile plan, then go for SFR to take advantage of a very low price.

Right now, SFR has decided to spoil you with an unmissable mobile plan offerthis is the 30 GB package presented at only 15.99 euros per month for one year instead of 21.99 euros per month usually.

This non-binding package allows you to test the SFR offer and the quality of the 4G + network without being permanently stuck, you can leave at any time if you find cheaper elsewhere but it is unlikely. And if you are already an SFR customer with a box offer, then the price is 10.99 euros per month for one year then 16.99 euros per month. As a new customer, you have everything to gain by testing this SFR mobile plan as soon as possible.

Say yes to this low-cost SFR mobile plan

This mobile plan available from SFR for a limited time gives you access to 30 GB of internet that can be used across Europe as well as in the overseas departments. In addition, your conversations will never again be cut off in the middle of a twist or a juicy piece of news with this SFR mobile plan which includes unlimited calls. You will also be able to cover your significant other or your friends with messages at any time of the day or night with unlimited texts. Simply click on the ”add to cart” button to subscribe to the mobile plan only or click on ”choose my phone” to choose the mobile phone with which to communicate. This last option is particularly interesting if you have broken your old smartphone or if it malfunctions due to its age. You therefore have access to a complete offer at SFR for less than 20 euros per month, so take advantage of it while it is time.

Take advantage of the SFR offer and its 30 GB mobile plan

This content was produced in partnership with SFR. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.