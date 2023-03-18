This was the controversy between Ventaneando and Yuridia over comments about her weight

In Ventanenado they made comments about Yuridia’s physique (Instagram: @ventaneandouno // @yuridiaflowers)

The program windowing it has been embroiled in controversy several times over comments from its drivers. This March 17 it transpired that Pati Chapoy would have obtained an amparo against an alleged arrest warrant against him.

It has been rumored on social networks that, if the order is true, Gaby Spanic could be behind of her and that she would have filed the complaint due to the comments that Chapoy made against Daniela, her twin sister, who in October of last year was hit on the head when leaving an establishment.

And it is that the presenter of the entertainment program called “exaggerated” to Daniela Spanicwhich unleashed anger on the part of Gaby, who advised him to be careful with karma. But this is not the first time that statements broadcast in windowing attract attention, since in February of this year the remarks about the weight of the singer Yuridia.

Presumably Gaby Spanic would be behind an arrest warrant against Pati Chapoy (File)

It was Chapoy herself who revived the subject during a capsule of golden scorpionin which he stated that the interpreter of I already forgot you does not accept interviews with windowing and admitted that this was due to comments about your weight.

The journalist’s statement did not go unnoticed by the former contestant of The academy, who uploaded a video to Tik Tok in which he confessed that Being called fat by Chapoy and other drivers affected her deeply.

Yuridia assured that the accusations she was subjected to in various media almost killed her and that is why she avoids accepting interviews from these programs where they gave their opinions about her body.

Yuridia opened up about how the attacks against her in Ventaneando affected her (Instagram/@yuritaflowers)

“If I try to avoid giving interviews to certain media, it’s not because of a tantrum and it’s not because I was offended because they talked about my body, it’s because they almost killed me…”

Amid the wave of criticism against him, Chapoy offered a public apology for the remarks he made years ago in relation to the weight of the interpreter of friends no please.

“Yuridia was very offended, so in relation to her topic, I want to make a sincere apology for the expression I issued, I never did it with the intention that she would be offended, not just for that comment from 20 years ago, but for all the comments that we have ever made through Ventaneando”, he mentioned in the February 11 broadcast.

Pati Chapoy apologized to Yuridia (Instagram/@chapoypati)

The apology came after the Conavim (National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women) condemned the expressions about the singer’s physique.

The agency stated in a statement that the comments: “Have served to promote a discriminatory culture in society, since the ‘fatphobia’ limits access to the full exercise of women’s human rights.”

Conavim even warned that there could be legal consequences if the victim decided to suesince discriminatory acts committed in a space of mass diffusion can be typified within digital and media violence, stipulated in the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence.

Chapoy assured that the comments he made regarding Yuridia were not fraudulent (Instagram)

So far Yuridia has not mentioned possible legal actions against the program or its presenters. Everything seems to indicate that the issue will not escalate, unlike what would have happened with the alleged arrest warrant against Pati Chapoy.

The host has not taken a position on this matter and, in fact, was not on the program this Friday, March 17. While Daniel Bisognio made reference to the rumors and promised to provide information about itwhich in the end it did not.