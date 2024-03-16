This was the first performance of The Goddess in the Miami theater

The goddess He took a big step this Friday in his artistic career; she for the first time she acted in the theater with the work “Monologues of the vagina” together with Judith González and Zulema Cruz.

Between applause and ovations the audience present at the Trail Theater in Miami celebrated his appearance in this staging.

The singer confessed that she felt “very emotional” after the performance and thanked “that wonderful audience” who accompanied them that night.

“I hope this possibility is repeated many times, The Goddess of Cuba”, were the words that the director of the play Manuel Mendoza dedicated to the artist after her performance.

Capture Instagram / The Goddess

“Nice night, we did it and our audience was our accomplice”Judith González also shared on Instagram after the success of this presentation along with a photo of the three protagonists.

This Saturday at 8:00 pm La Diosa, Judith González and Zulema Cruz will return to the stage of the Trail Theater to give the public another performance of “Vagina Monologues.”