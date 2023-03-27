This was the humble beginning of Pati Chapoy on TV Azteca, she had to mop and sweep

how rarely patty chapoyspoke about the beginnings of Aztec TVof which he was a part and with great sincerity he admitted that he had to do everything within the television station, and even confessed that he had to face other journalists such as José Ramón Fernández, in order to stand out.

And it is that from the first moment, Pati Chapoy did everything to become one of the most important figures of TV Azteca, however, she admitted that in order to achieve it, she had to face many obstacles.

Pati Chapoy and her beginnings on TV Azteca

Pati Chapoy reveals that she had to face many obstacles to stand out on Tv Azteca.



The host, Pati Chapoy, was invited to the Yordi Rosado program, where she recalled the precarious beginnings of TV Azteca, admitting that at first she had to do everything on the television station: “I had to do everything: sweep, mop, shake. .. rearrange, remove, put; everything”.

Pati Chapoy told that she arrived at TV Azteca, after her departure from Televisawhere he participated in programs such as “Mexico, magic and encounter”, together with Raúl Velasco, however, despite the fact that she always had an important position, she was not always respected.

The controversial host, who in recent weeks has faced legal problems, said that at first her arrival on TV Azteca was not accepted, especially by the journalist, José Ramón Fernández, who was rude ever since he met her:

“The curmudgeon got really angry. He started insulting me and said why was I there, that it wasn’t necessary. I let him talk and talk about his fantasies,” he said.

However, the idea of ​​Pati Chapoy, who was the production director of TV Aztecato implement sports programs in Azteca 7, was liked by José Ramón Fernández, who is currently a great friend.

Windowing with Pati Chapoy

Pati Chapoy has been in charge of Ventaneando for 27 years.



The figure of Pati Chapoy became of great importance in the middle of the show, thanks to the program “windowing”, which had its first broadcast on January 22, 1996.

Windowing has been on the air for 27 yearsand is currently broadcast on Monday to Friday at 1:00 p.m.and continues to be one of the most important programs on TV Azteca.

Although Ventaneando, has had several changes among its cast, patty chapoy From the beginning, he has been in charge of the broadcast, which is currently hosted by Daniel Bisogno, Pedro Sola, Linet Puente, Ricardo Manjarrez, Mónica Castañeda and Rosario Murrieta.

