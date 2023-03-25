Three arrested for driving a stolen vehicle

Ciudad Juárez.- Through a statement, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat announced the arrest of three people for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of possession of a vehicle with a report of theft.

In the bulletin, it was mentioned that Carlos Eliam RM, 21 years old, and Ricardo JR, 20 years old, were arrested at the intersection of Paseo del Sur and Mar del Sur streets, in the Parajes del Sur subdivision, in possession of a pickup truck the Mazda B300 brand, sand color, 1998 model, the same one that had been stolen hours before.

While Miriam Judith GG, 26, was arrested at the intersection of Indio Jerónimo and Pedro Contreras streets, in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood, in possession of a black Dodge Durango vehicle, model 1998, the same as He had a pre-report of theft.

After prior reading of their rights, they were consigned before the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.