Three Battlefield games will soon disappear from online stores

EA has recently announced that three classic Battlefield titles, namely Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will be pulled from digital retailers on April 18th. This is in preparation for online support for all three games being cut off on December 8th.

So if you’ve been thinking about treating yourself to some good old military action for a long time, this could be your last chance to get your hands on one of the aforementioned action parties. Also worth mentioning is that it will still be perfectly fine to enjoy any of the Bad Company games in offline mode even after the servers are taken down, but five days before Lucia, the fun in multiplayer is over.

What are your experiences with the affected games?